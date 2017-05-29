Disruptions expected with $9M Charlottetown sewer project

Residents in the Hillsborough Park and Parkdale areas of Charlottetown are being encouraged to attend an information session about the East Royalty sewage upgrade project, because they may be affected by upcoming work.

The East Royalty sewer trunk line project has a total cost of $9 million and is part of the work to decommission the East Royalty lagoon.

This portion of the project includes upgrading a sewer main that transports sewage from Westcomb Crescent to the roundabout at the intersection of Exhibition Drive and Riverside Drive.

"We will be installing a new sewer main down through the Hillsborough Park and Parkdale area so that we can handle the sewer flows from the East Royalty area," said Richard MacEwen, manager of the city's water and sewer utility.

(Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The work involves approximately 2,800 metres of sewer main and about 40 manholes.

The project is quite involved and will be similar to the Spring Park separation project, MacEwen said.

"There will be less disruption to residents' services this time, because this trunk main doesn't have many service connections to it."

Properties affected

However he added there will be traffic interruptions and work will be done along people's properties.

"There are some areas where we will be going between residences and close to residences," MacEwen said. Those people may lose part of their lawn, and the city is not offering compensation.

"We're always thinking of the greater good within the city of Charlottetown and our residents," he said. "To keep rates reasonable there is no compensation for that type of work."

MacEwen said he is expecting about six properties to be affected.

Previous system installed in 60s

The sewer trunk main was installed in the 1960s, MacEwen said, but the infrastructure needed to expand to keep up with sewer flow as development in East Royalty grows.

The East Royalty lagoon will be decommissioned, MacEwen said. "There won't be a lagoon anymore in East Royalty."

MacEwen said lagoons eventually reach their capacity and can cause odour issues.

"When lagoons smell it's not great for residents."

The city has already completed the lift station to pump water in the area, and will install a gravity pipe that will flow into a main that allows the water to flow to the treatment plant, MacEwen said.

Notices of disruptions will be posted on the news section of the city's website and social media channel. he said.

The information session on the project is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hillsborough Park Community Center.

