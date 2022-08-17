Charlottetown seniors home offers lodging after fire displaces 13 people

A seniors' home stepped in to help after 13 people were displaced by an apartment fire in Charlottetown on Tuesday.

Firefighters say the flames were contained to a unit on the third floor of the building at 409 Queen St.

No injuries were reported.

"There was a lot of smoke and some water damage," said Charlottetown deputy fire chief Tim Mamye.

"The sprinkler system did activate and controlled the fire, which was very positive. But when they activate, obviously there's some water. So there was some water damage."

Sprinklers caused some damage at the Queen Street building during Tuesday's fire. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Mayme said 13 people had to find lodging for the night. Some got picked up by family and friends, while Andrews Senior Care helped out the rest.

He pointed out that finding temporary accommodations in the city is not easy at this point of the year, with a busy tourism season still rolling along and Old Home Week now underway.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.