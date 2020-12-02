Called on account of rain, dear: Santa procession delayed again

The prospect of another rainy evening has led to one more delay for Santa's convoy through Charlottetown neighbourhoods.

Wednesday night's cancellation means the short procession will have its schedule stretch into Sunday.

Here's the current plan for when neighbourhoods will be visited by the "Santa Claus Comes to Town" tour, starting at around 5:30 p.m.:

Thursday: East Royalty, Hillsborough Park, and Sherwood-Parkdale (between Brackley Point and St. Peters roads).

Friday: Winsloe and West Royalty.

Saturday: Sherwood-Parkdale (between Mount Edward and Brackley Point roads) and the city centre (north of Euston Street, east of Spring Park Road, and south of Kirkwood Drive-Allen Street).

Sunday: City centre (north of Brighton Road-Euston Street, west of University Avenue, and south of Capital Drive).

City staff organized the convoy to replace the traditional Christmas parade, lessening the roadside crowds and thus the chances that COVID-19 might be passed along.

Drivers have been told to expect minor delays if they find themselves behind Santa's convoy for the next several evenings. The procession will be on the streets for about two hours, and on Monday night the vehicles were accompanied by lots of sirens from city emergency equipment.

As well, the city is asking people not to park on the street in their neighbourhood on the evening the tour is scheduled to pass by.

