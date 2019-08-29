Charlottetown Salvation Army opening emergency shelter with heavy rain expected

With heavy rain expected Thursday night, the Salvation Army in Charlottetown is opening its doors as an emergency shelter for anyone who needs it.

The building at 203 Fitzroy St. will open its doors at 8 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Department of Social Development and Housing said there will be blankets and pillows and the province is trying to find mattresses.

There will also be coffee and warm food provided.

The shelter will stay open until noon tomorrow, when officials will reassess the situation.

With the weather this evening, the Salvation Army Church at 203 Fitzroy Street in Charlottetown is opening for emergency shelter starting at 8pm. —@InfoPEI

