Charlottetown Salvation Army opening emergency shelter with heavy rain expected
With heavy rain expected Thursday night, the Salvation Army in Charlottetown is opening its doors as an emergency shelter for anyone who needs it.
The shelter at 203 Fitzroy St. will open at 8 p.m.
A spokesperson with the Department of Social Development and Housing said there will be blankets and pillows and the province is trying to find mattresses.
There will also be coffee and warm food provided.
The shelter will stay open until noon tomorrow, when officials will reassess the situation.
