'Loved by so many': Father Charlie Cheverie dies at 86

Father Charlie Cheverie — who served as a priest, teacher and community leader for more than 60 years — died Saturday afternoon.

Cheverie was born in 1932 in Charlottetown, where he was ordained to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlottetown in 1957.

Father Charlie, as he was affectionately known, was "loved by so many," said Sister Sue Kidd, UPEI's campus minister.

Not only did Cheverie serve as a spiritual leader for many in the community, he also had a master's degree and PhD in biology.

He spent many years teaching biology to generations of students at St. Dunstan's University and UPEI.

Kidd remembers being invited to Prince Edward Island by Cheverie nearly 10 years ago when he was intending to retire.

"But my guess would be that's a word he didn't know what it meant, he wasn't one to retire," she said. "Although he left the campus ... in 2011 ... he was never farther away than a phone call."

Through much of his teaching career, he was the parish priest in Covehead, P.E.I.

Cheverie received several teaching awards during his career, including the Rotary Mentor Award and the Order of P.E.I.

He was also involved in the Island fiddling community and encouraged many young people to pick up the instrument.

Our University has lost a great friend in Father Charlie. — Alaa Abd-El-Aziz

"You know how people say, kindness generates kindness? Father touched the lives of so many people out of the generosity of his heart," Kidd said.

UPEI offered its condolences in a release posted at the university's website.

"Our University has lost a great friend in Father Charlie," said Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, UPEI's president.

"He had such immense impact on students, faculty, and staff as well as the broader community through his pastoral ministry and involvement in the revival and preservation of traditional music on the Island," he said.

A date for the funeral has not been set.

