Charlottetown mayor hopes to add another roundabout to the city

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown says he hopes the city is successful in its third attempt applying for provincial and federal funding for a roundabout where St. Peters Road, Belvedere Avenue and Brackley Point Road meet.

Brown said the city had previously applied in 2012 and 2015.

"People may say, 'Whose fault is it?' Well it's not a matter of whose fault it is, let's just get something done on it," Brown said.

"Let's try and get into the funding streams so we can look at this in a constructive way that will serve the interests of all the residents, not just in the east end of the city but the whole city."

No timeline

Brown said he has heard from residents in the area and motorists who have raised concerns about the intersection.

The mayor didn't want to predict whether funding would come through or when work may begin, but said he wants city committees and council to make this a priority.

A cost estimate is being put together, Brown said.

The deadline to apply for the funding is this spring.

