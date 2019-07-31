Charlottetown police lay robbery with a firearm charges

Charlottetown police have laid charges in connection with a robbery involving a gun threat they say occurred Sunday night.

In a news release, police said a man entered a home in the city, and one of the occupants demanded money from him, saying that he had a gun.

The victim drove to a nearby ATM and withdrew money and gave it to the suspect, police said, and then fled when given the opportunity.

The victim spoke with police immediately after the incident.

The Charlottetown street crime unit arrested a 38-year-old Charlottetown man on Monday afternoon and executed a search warrant at his home.

The man was charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm when prohibited, and breach of probation.

The suspect was remanded in custody and a court date is pending.

