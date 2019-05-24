Road work just around the corner for Charlottetown
Charlottetown has 38 road projects for 2019
The city of Charlottetown has announced its list of road projects for the 2019 construction season.
There are 38 streets to be worked on and Queen Street and Fitzroy Street are at the top of the priority list.
"I think Queen Street is to the top of the list between Connolly [Street] right out to Nassau Street. That will see the first bit of attention," said Coun. Mike Duffy, chair of the public works committee.
"And Fitzroy Street is one that needs to be looked at."
Duffy said an assessment is done each spring, ranking streets in order of need.
This year the paving budget is $2.5 million and $800,000 has been set aside for patching.
"They're in pretty rough shape with the potholes especially on Queen Street"
Work is expected to start over the next couple weeks, Duffy said.
With files from Angela Walker
