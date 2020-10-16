Drivers fume as evening curbing work backs up Hillsborough Bridge traffic

The provincial government says "curbing work" was being done on Riverside Drive Thursday night, after drivers complained of having to wait more than an hour to get across the Hillsborough Bridge into Charlottetown.

Shortly after 7 p.m., westbound traffic was backed up from the Riverside Drive ramp all the way to the Sobeys in Stratford.

Well, that was NOT fun! 70 minutes to get from Stratford to downtown Ch'town. Then sat by Wendy's 12-15 min on way back before they let us thru the intersection. Looks like traffic is cleared now. —@DerekMacEwen

A provincial spokesperson told CBC News that the ramp was closed from 6 to 9 p.m. "to allow for the installation of concrete curb," as part of the ongoing Stratford sewer connection project.

The province says the Riverside Drive ramp from the Hillsborough Bridge will need to be closed again at some point for paving. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"All traffic was routed through the main intersection during this time.… The work was planned for this time of day to avoid peak traffic flows," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

The curbing work is now done, but "there will be delays sometime next week when they pave the ramp."

Traffic was backed up for kilometres Thursday night because the ramp from the Hillsborough Bridge to Riverside Drive was shut from 6 to 9 p.m. (Ronnie Hennessey/Submitted)

The City of Charlottetown is not responsible for roadwork in the area because the bridge and Riverside Drive are considered part of the provincial road network.

The spokesperson said more delays are possible in the future as work on the Active Transportation Corridor takes place on the bridge.

More from CBC P.E.I.