Charlottetown could be P.E.I.'s 1st ever 4-way federal race

People in Charlottetown cast votes Monday in what could be P.E.I.'s first four-way federal race.

It's not the first time the Charlottetown riding has broken the mould. Federal elections in the province have typically been Conservative versus Liberal battles. But twice in Charlottetown, in 1997 and in 2015, the New Democrats have pushed aside the Tories for a second-place finish.

After the 2015 election, in which Sean Casey won re-election with 56 per cent of the vote, there was little to suggest the Liberals might be facing a serious challenge in the riding just a few years later.

But after four years in government the shine is off Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party. A poll in August found the Conservative Party had a five-point lead over the Liberals on the Island. The Green Party is coming off a provincial election where they won the most votes in Charlottetown. The NDP is also a continuing threat with candidate Joe Byrne — who took second place for the New Democrats in 2015 — back for another try. Fred MacLeod is running for the Christian Heritage Party.

The Liberals, Conservatives, Greens and NDP are all able to claim an advantage in one aspect or another. It makes Charlottetown a difficult race to call.

The first two polls reporting in Charlottetown were small ones. They gave Casey a lead: 74 votes to Campbell's 54.

Political parties

The candidates are hosting parties where they hope to be able to celebrate with supporters once the results come in.

Campbell's gathering will be at Belvedere Golf Club starting at 7 p.m. Campbell will stop by after he has seen the results.

Byrne will host his supporters at home at 54 Pownal St.

Lanthier of the Green Party will hold her election night party at the Haviland Club. Lanthier is scheduled to arrive at 9:30 p.m.

Liberal party supporters will be at the campaign office at corner of Queen and Kent streets, with Casey joining them later on.

Coverage of the federal election begins on CBC-TV at 7:30 p.m. AT and on radio at 8 p.m. AT. You can see national election results online here, or follow along on the live blog.

More P.E.I. news