Restaurant managers move into ownership roles with Red Island Hospitality Group

Two managers of several Charlottetown restaurants are moving into ownership roles with the company that operates the establishments.

Chad MacDonald and Jeff Sinnott are moving into their new roles with Red Island Hospitality Group, which operates Hunter's Ale House, John Brown Richmond Street Grille, Charlottetown Beer Garden and Seafood Patio and The Factory Cookhouse & Dancehall.

Both men had worked with Hunter's since 2005.

Before the promotion, MacDonald was general manager of both Hunter's and The Factory. Sinnott had also worked as a manager at both and is the current operations manager for Red Island Hospitality Group as well as general manager at John Brown's.

