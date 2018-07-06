Skip to Main Content
Restaurant managers move into ownership roles with Red Island Hospitality Group
New

Restaurant managers move into ownership roles with Red Island Hospitality Group

Two managers of Charlottetown restaurants are moving into ownership roles with the company that operates the establishments.

Chad MacDonald and Jeff Sinnott have worked for RIHG since 2005

CBC News ·
The Factory Cookhouse and Dancehall is one of the establishments run by Red Island Hospitality Group. (Google Street View)

Two managers of several Charlottetown restaurants are moving into ownership roles with the company that operates the establishments.

Chad MacDonald and Jeff Sinnott are moving into their new roles with Red Island Hospitality Group, which operates Hunter's Ale House, John Brown Richmond Street Grille, Charlottetown Beer Garden and Seafood Patio and The Factory Cookhouse & Dancehall.

Both men had worked with Hunter's since 2005.

Before the promotion, MacDonald was general manager of both Hunter's and The Factory. Sinnott had also worked as a manager at both and is the current operations manager for Red Island Hospitality Group as well as general manager at John Brown's.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us