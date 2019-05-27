Charlottetown asks residents to apply for community, advisory boards

Charlottetown is asking residents to consider applying for its community and advisory boards.

Earlier this year, the City of Charlottetown adopted The Public Appoint Policy, a new policy to make appointments to boards and committees more transparent.

Residents can apply if they are over 18 and a Charlottetown resident or property owner — so can those who work in the city and have specific expertise.

Coun. Terry MacLeod says the last time it asked residents to apply, the city received 144 applications.

"It was a pretty hard process because there was such good candidates," MacLeod said.

Previous applicants must reapply

People who applied to the first call for applications in March must reapply if they are interested in any of the vacant positions, he added.

Some of the 16 vacant board positions are community groups while others directly deal with the city, MacLeod told CBC Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

Boards seeking applications are:

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (1 vacancy)

Charlottetown Eastlink Centre (3 vacancies)

The Guild (1 vacancy)

Charlottetown Airport Authority (1 vacancy)

Remuneration and Allowance Commission (3 vacancies)

Mayor's Task Force on Active Transportation (7 vacancies, including chair)

Time commitment?

MacLeod said most boards meet at least once a month but others require more commitment.

"If you were on planning or heritage, some of those they demand a little more depending on how much business is happening."

On top of that there is a "fair bit of homework" and networking with other board members, MacLeod said.

Board members receive $100 a month as long as they show up to meetings, he said.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 7 at noon. Residents can find the application and public policy on the city's website.

