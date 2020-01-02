Charlottetown's big red numbers a big success, say organizers

As Islanders slide into the new decade, the organization that installs the big red numbers on Charlottetown's waterfront signifying the year says the program has been a huge success and will live on for the foreseeable future.

The red numbers were a product of Parks Canada's celebrations of 2014, the 150th anniversary of the Charlottetown Conference. That meeting launched the talks that led to the creation of Canada.

After 2014 ended, the red numbers almost went by the wayside, until Dawn Alan, executive director of Downtown Charlottetown Inc., stepped in.

"There really wasn't any use for them going forward," Alan said.

"So I asked them if they would loan them to me, and so they're officially under a signature loan to me from Parks Canada. That would be the two, the zero, the one and the four."

DCI has continued since 2015, and now has acquired each number from zero to nine — they are stored in a property granted to them by the city. The organization first set up the 2015 numbers at Founders Hall, but later got permission to move them to Queen's Wharf.

"And one would assume that that's great we can just now start changing them out. But then came 2020. So this year we had to build two numbers," Alan said.

Dawn Alan, executive director of Downtown Charlottetown Inc., says Queen's Wharf has improved a lot since the numbers were set up there. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

The numbers are built by a local welder and painted by a local company. Alan said each number costs between approximately $6,000 and $7,000.

A big success

Downtown Charlottetown Inc. has made each year a hashtag, which Alan said has led to a lot of pictures being shared on social media. She also said some people make a point of heading to the numbers on special occasions like weddings and births, along with many tourists.

"We get hundreds of photos every year from people going down to the big red numbers."

Alan believes the numbers have led to the wharf area becoming a big attraction, which has seen upgrades in the last few years.

"You wouldn't have to look very far to see the improvements," she said.

"It's landscaped now … it's lit down there in the evening. The year before last, DCI installed the love locks, which are very well-used."

Downtown Charlottetown Inc. receives hundreds of photos every year, many of which it saves, like these on the back of its 2016 annual report. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Alan plans to continue with the program and said it could lead to bringing even bigger things to the area. She said she's thought of adding a ferris wheel and more entrepreneurs on-site.

"We have nothing but compliments on it. It's a proud moment for Charlottetown and I think that we should continue doing it," she said.

"You see these things in other big cities and people seek them out — you need those wow-features."

More P.EI. news