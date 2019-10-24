Charlottetown delays short-term rental bylaw

The City of Charlottetown is pushing back the date of a short-term rental bylaw to March of 2020.

The bylaw was supposed to take effect next month. The bylaw will regulate rentals of a dwelling unit or a portion of a dwelling unit for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.

The delay comes at a request from the planning and heritage department to city council to allow time for data analysis, industry research and additional public consultation.

"Council felt it was best to delay and ensure we have all the information to make the best, most educated decision we can," said Coun. Greg Rivard, chair of planning and heritage committee in a news release.

The adoption of the tourism accommodation levy bylaw will also be delayed until the short-term rental bylaw is in place, since the two bylaws must align, the release said. That levy was originally scheduled to go in place June 1.

In May, the city launched a survey to gather public feedback and input, followed by a public meeting in June that was heavily attended.

Since then the city has been gathering information and working to develop regulations around short-term rentals in Charlottetown, the release said.

"We will have regulations in place by the next tourism season, which has been our ultimate goal since this review has started," Rivard said in the release.

