Repairs underway in Charlottetown for power outage

Maritime Electric is reporting just over 2,000 customers without power on its online outage map.

The power went off a few minutes after 11 a.m. The map shows most of the outages are in the Charlottetown area, with some in Stratford.

The utility says on Twitter it has found the source of the problem and repairs are underway. It expects power to be restored by about 1:45 p.m.

The outage comes as the province is bracing for a major rainstorm, with a rainfall warning in effect. But at late morning both the rain and wind were light in the city. Maritime Electric has not said if the outage is weather related.