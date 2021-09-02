Repairs underway in Charlottetown for power outage
Maritime Electric is reporting just over 2,000 customers without power on its online outage map.
Power went out in late morning
Maritime Electric is reporting just over 2,000 customers without power on its online outage map.
The power went off a few minutes after 11 a.m. The map shows most of the outages are in the Charlottetown area, with some in Stratford.
The utility says on Twitter it has found the source of the problem and repairs are underway. It expects power to be restored by about 1:45 p.m.
The outage comes as the province is bracing for a major rainstorm, with a rainfall warning in effect. But at late morning both the rain and wind were light in the city. Maritime Electric has not said if the outage is weather related.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?