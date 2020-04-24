Charlottetown posts larger-than-expected surplus
2020-2021 surplus just over $6.3 million, $2 million more than forecast in latest budget
The City of Charlottetown is sitting on more cash than it was expecting.
The city's operating financial surplus for the fiscal year 2020-2021 was just over $6.3 million, $2 million more than what it had expected in its 2021 budget.
Actual revenue totalled almost $72 million.
The biggest contributor to the increase comes from property taxes, which produced $1.4 million more than what the city originally estimated.
But Mayor Philip Brown says reduced spending to COVID-19 was also a big factor.
"Our workforce was limited because of COVID 19 protocol requirements. Our expenditures on projects were limited or cut back because of difficulty to get projects tendered on — or if they were tendered, they were coming in at higher prices than we expected, so sometimes we didn't go with the tender. We just said, 'we'll hold off for a year.'"
'Lots of capital projects' ahead
Brown said the money will be put to work soon.
"Next year we will see more work, but we will have money in the bank to provide the financing of those projects," he said.
"We're working on replacing the Simmons Arena and pool with a new Simmons Aquarena, we're looking at a fire station at the north end of the city, we're looking at a multi-use pathway that will expand along the arterial highway. Lots of capital projects."
Revenue in areas such as water and sewer, licenses and net income from the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation were up.
On the other side of the ledger, parking revenues dropped by $1.3 million from the previous year.
The city's tourism levy fell by $971,304 during the same time period.
With files from Brian Higgins and Angela Walker
