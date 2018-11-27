Charlottetown postal workers walk out Tuesday morning

Charlottetown postal workers are out on strike Tuesday morning, just as federal legislation is ordering an end to job action as of 1 p.m. AT.

Charlottetown is one of dozens of communities across the country where CUPW is implementing last-minute strikes or workplace occupations. The Senate passed the federal government's back-to-work legislation Monday evening.

Management and union at Canada Post have been negotiating a new contract for more than a year, and CUPW started rotating strikes on Oct. 22. There are still a large number of issues on the table, including pay, job security, equity between the Crown corporations rural and urban workers, and new rules to cut down on workplace injuries.

This is the second time the rotating strikes have come to P.E.I. Workers walked off in Charlottetown and Summerside on Oct. 31.

