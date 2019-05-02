2 big projects continuing on Charlottetown waterfront
Founders Food Hall and Market expected to open in summer, new cruise berth by 2020
The Charlottetown port is a busy spot with two big projects underway.
Work crews are back in the water building a second berth where cruise ships can dock and at nearby Founders Hall, work is continuing on the new food hall and market.
Mike Cochrane, CEO of Port Charlottetown, said he hopes Founders Food Hall and Market will be open by Canada Day, while the second cruise ship berth is expected to be ready for the 2020 season.
In February, Port Charlottetown received almost $800,000 from the federal government for the Founders Hall project.
'Great experiential culinary site'
"It's a new concept around North America, it's kind of an emerging trend," Cochrane said.
"The food halls, which is combining all local culinary opportunities for people to showcase their product and sell, and we have a product marketplace there for culinary, as well. So it's going to be a great experiential culinary site within stone's throw of the seaport which is great."
Cochrane said the building is at capacity and there is a waiting list for tenants. He said they are looking for creative ways to address possible parking challenges.
"Parking is always an issue no matter where you go, on every waterfront, in every city. Charlottetown is no different," he said.
As for the new cruise berth, Cochrane said it will allow two ships to dock at the same time and get passengers to shore more safely and efficiently.
Safer for passengers
Currently, a second ship has to anchor in the harbour and send passengers to shore on small boats.
Cochrane said the new berth is needed as Charlottetown continues to be a popular cruise destination.
"It's easier, it's safer, it makes the customer experience way ... better and is great for Port Charlottetown and efficiency to get the people on and off in a quicker time frame."
With files from Nancy Russell
