Fire closes Charlottetown's Polyclinic for Wednesday

A fire in the restaurant area of the Polyclinic Professional Centre on Grafton Street in Charlottetown has shut down Health P.E.I.'s clinics in the building for Wednesday.

In a news release, Health P.E.I. described the fire as small and quickly contained, but there will be people on site all day cleaning and removing any lingering smell of smoke in the building.

Patients are being contacted about new times and locations for their appointments.

Dr. MacDougall's pain clinic will be held at the Provincial Specialty and Virtual Care Clinic, 22 St. Peters Road, Suite 22.

Dr. Jewers will see patients at 4 Neighbourhoods Health Centre at 152 St. Peters Road.