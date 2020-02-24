Police warn of surge in thefts from vehicles in Charlottetown

The Charlottetown police say there has been a recent surge in thefts from vehicles, with 10 reported since Friday morning.

The RCMP have been warning the public to keep valuables out of their cars since last week after a series of similar thefts in Stratford. The Charlottetown police are suggesting the incidents are related.

"It is uncommon to have that many, it's a significant number," said Charlottetown police Sgt. Chris Watts.

"People are entering open vehicles, taking valuables that are visible, rummaging through the vehicles."

The majority of the targeted vehicles were left unlocked, said Watts, but in some cases the thieves are noticing valuables or boxes inside locked cars and smashing windows.

Thieves broke windows in four of the 10 most recent thefts in Charlottetown, which occurred in West Royalty, Brighton and downtown.

Purses, wallets, and kit bags have been stolen, and police are increasing patrols in the affected areas while asking the public to remove all valuables from their cars, keep vehicles locked and report anything suspicious.

Watts said the Charlottetown police have no definite suspects at this time.

