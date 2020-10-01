Charlottetown police report spike in thefts from vehicles

Charlottetown police say they will be stepping up patrols in areas of the city that have seen a recent rise in thefts from vehicles.

Several thefts have been reported in the neighbourhoods of East Royalty, Sherwood and Lewis Point, police said in a news release.

Police are advising residents keep their vehicles locked, and avoid leaving valuables inside.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call police.

