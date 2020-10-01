Charlottetown police report spike in thefts from vehicles
Charlottetown police say they will be stepping up patrols in areas of the city that have seen a recent rise in thefts from vehicles.
East Royalty, Sherwood and Lewis Point areas most affected
Several thefts have been reported in the neighbourhoods of East Royalty, Sherwood and Lewis Point, police said in a news release.
Police are advising residents keep their vehicles locked, and avoid leaving valuables inside.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call police.