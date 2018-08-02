Assault that didn't happen leads to arrest of two people in Charlottetown, police say

Two people are facing charges following a disturbance in Charlottetown Saturday morning.

Charlottetown police responded to an assault complaint around 2 a.m. Saturday, at a residence on St. Peters Road, according to a news release from police.

Police said they determined an assault did not take place, however two people were arrested.

A 24-year-old Charlottetown man was arrested at the home and charged with breach of probation, police said. He appeared in court the following day, and was released with conditions.

A 38-year-old woman was also arrested. She had driven to the home and was displaying signs of impairment, police said.

After doing a check on the licence plate, police discovered the plate had been reported stolen earlier that day. The woman was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both individuals will appear in provincial court at a later date.

