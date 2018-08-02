Assault that didn't happen leads to arrest of two people in Charlottetown, police say
One person charged with breach of probation, the other for impaired driving and possession of stolen property
Two people are facing charges following a disturbance in Charlottetown Saturday morning.
Charlottetown police responded to an assault complaint around 2 a.m. Saturday, at a residence on St. Peters Road, according to a news release from police.
Police said they determined an assault did not take place, however two people were arrested.
A 24-year-old Charlottetown man was arrested at the home and charged with breach of probation, police said. He appeared in court the following day, and was released with conditions.
A 38-year-old woman was also arrested. She had driven to the home and was displaying signs of impairment, police said.
After doing a check on the licence plate, police discovered the plate had been reported stolen earlier that day. The woman was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.
Both individuals will appear in provincial court at a later date.