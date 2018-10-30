Police search for tipster in 30-year-old unsolved murder

Charlottetown police are trying to find a man who called in offering information on the 30-year-old unsolved murder of Byron Carr.

Carr was 36 when he was strangled to death in his own home on Nov. 11, 1988. His killer has never been found.

In July a man called police asking about the $2,000 reward for information about Carr's death, however he didn't leave his name or contact information.

His voice had a sense of urgency about it. — Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell

"His call was just out of the blue, which intrigued us. His voice had a sense of urgency about it. Like he actually had something to say," said Charlottetown Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell.

The man called twice, on July 26 and 27, from a phone booth at the Charlottetown Mall, said MacConnell.

'We believe there's people out there in the public that have information that's important to the investigation. And whether it's this gentleman or someone else, we need them to call,' says Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The deputy chief said he had hoped the man would call back, but hasn't heard from him.

"We believe there's people out there in the public that have information that's important to the investigation. And whether it's this gentleman or someone else, we need them to call."

MacConnell said police have received valuable tips over the years from people who thought the information they were providing might not be significant.

"Maybe it's something important that he has to tell us," he said. "Please call me."

MacConnell said police still hope to find Carr's killer, 30 years on, to provide some closure for the Carr family.

