Charlottetown police busy over weekend
11 people arrested and jailed
Charlottetown police responded to 120 calls over the weekend, including assaults, traffic collisions, impaired driving and thefts.
Eleven people found themselves locked up at the Provincial Correctional Centre for breach of the peace, including seven on Saturday night.
Sgt. Dean Field described it as a steady weekend for the summer, and not unexpected.
"A lot of it's minor things," said Field.
"Thefts from vehicles, and people leave their vehicles open."
Field said police put extra officers on the streets to deal with the busier summer weekends.
