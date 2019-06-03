Charlottetown police ask public to check storage lockers after break and enter

Charlottetown police are asking anyone with a storage locker in the city to check if anything is missing after a break and enter into a storage rental unit in the city.

Sgt. Chris Watts said patrol officers responded to a call just after 5 a.m. on May 29 and found two men with stolen property.

Watts said said one man was in his early 40s and the other was in his late 20s. Both were arrested and one has been charged.

He said tools, personal and household items were taken from the locker but said he can't yet verify if it's an isolated incident.

"We have a number of recovered items that we have not identified or linked to possible potential owners," he said.

Investigation ongoing

Since the incident, Watts said only one person has come forward to claim missing property.

He is asking residents who have a storage locker to check that nothing has been taken.

"Anyone who has a storage facility, a storage container unit or anything of that nature — if they could give it a check just to potentially see if they're missing anything, if anything has been removed … from their container without their knowledge," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

