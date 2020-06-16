Man with bat charged in alleged road rage incident, police say

A 30-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with assault and uttering threats following an alleged road rage incident Monday night between two drivers on Norwood Road.

Charlottetown police say one driver made gestures at the driver of another vehicle he was passing.

Deputy Chief Sean Coombs said the situation escalated when both vehicles were stopped at an intersection.

"Apparently one vehicle, the driver was not impressed with the way the other driver was driving and when they stopped the male got out and with a weapon, being a bat, and uttered threats and then raised the bat in a manner which led to charges of an assault."

Nobody was injured.

Coombs said the man was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without insurance.

He was released with conditions to have no contact with the victim and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

