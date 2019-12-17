Charlottetown police looking for pickup after chase

Charlottetown police are asking for the public's help in finding a pickup truck suspected in a shoplifting case, and which was seen crashing into another vehicle before fleeing from police.

The grey pickup truck, which had an Alberta licence plate, was the subject of a complaint called into police about a shoplifter at about 4:45 p.m. Friday. The caller told police that the truck had turned off North River Road onto Beach Grove.

Police met the oncoming pickup truck at the end of Maypoint Road, near the roundabout.

It collided with another vehicle, but kept going. Police turned around and attempted to pull it over, but ended the pursuit for public safety reasons.

The truck was last seen on the Trans-Canada Highway headed west toward Cornwall.

Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. It is believed that it has damage on the front passenger side.

