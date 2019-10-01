Skip to Main Content
Woman charged after car hits pedestrian at intersection
PEI

Woman charged after car hits pedestrian at intersection

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an incident Saturday morning when a vehicle hit a pedestrian, police say.

Pedestrian was crossing road at intersection of Prince and Kent streets, police say

CBC News ·
Charlottetown police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at this intersection on Kent and Prince streets early Saturday morning. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an incident Saturday morning when a vehicle hit a pedestrian, police say.

Charlottetown police said officers were on routine patrol at 2:30 a.m. when they saw a vehicle strike a pedestrian who was crossing the road at the intersection of Kent Street and Prince Street.

Police said the vehicle didn't stop, but police pulled it over a short distance away while another officer tended to the injured pedestrian.

The driver was displaying signs of impairment and was arrested, police said. She has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. 

The woman spent the night in jail and was released pending her appearance in provincial court.

The pedestrian was brought to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|