Woman charged after car hits pedestrian at intersection

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an incident Saturday morning when a vehicle hit a pedestrian, police say.

Charlottetown police said officers were on routine patrol at 2:30 a.m. when they saw a vehicle strike a pedestrian who was crossing the road at the intersection of Kent Street and Prince Street.

Police said the vehicle didn't stop, but police pulled it over a short distance away while another officer tended to the injured pedestrian.

The driver was displaying signs of impairment and was arrested, police said. She has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The woman spent the night in jail and was released pending her appearance in provincial court.

The pedestrian was brought to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

