Charlottetown police officer reprimanded for parking in space designated for new parents

Charlottetown Police Services is apologizing and an officer has been reprimanded after a police cruiser was parked in a spot designated for expectant mothers or parents with babies at Walmart on Monday.

Deputy police chief Brad MacConnell says the officer was following up on a non-urgent call from the day before and didn't realize he had parked in the designated courtesy spot. He said the officer noticed his mistake when he returned to his vehicle, and notified his supervisor.

It was concerning for us but the officer says it was an honest mistake. — Deputy police chief Brad MacConnell

"It was concerning for us but the officer says it was an honest mistake and certainly we can appreciate that, but certainly we hope he'd use better recognition of where he's at on duty for sure and off duty," MacConnell said.

"We are not condoning that type of behaviour and we're apologizing for any inconvenience."

<a href="https://twitter.com/ChtownPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChtownPolice</a> hmmm. Probably not where they should be parking. <a href="https://t.co/4BapmtPBEV">pic.twitter.com/4BapmtPBEV</a> —@Bigdadpei

MacConnell said three members of the public complained to the department about where the police car was parked.

"It's certainly not the image we want the public to have of us," he said.

MacConnell said the experienced officer was embarrassed by the incident, and that he has no other discipline on his file.

