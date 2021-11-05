Charlottetown police investigating drugged drinks at downtown bar

Charlottetown Police say they are investigating two reports of women who drank drinks spiked with something while out at a local bar.

"The Major Crime Unit is currently investigating two reports of females believed to have ingested noxious substances while consuming alcohol at [a] drinking establishment in downtown Charlottetown," a news release from the police states.

They're urging Islanders to keep a close eye on their drinks when out in local bars.

In one of the instances, police said toxicology testing confirmed the presence of a "noxious substance."

Anyone who suspects they ingested a drink spiked with something should go to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to seek medical attention and report it to the authorities immediately, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them or Crime Stoppers.