Police investigating after mattresses reported stolen in Charlottetown

Police are investigating after a number of box springs and mattresses were stolen from a storage trailer at Sleep Country in Charlottetown.

The theft happened sometime between Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. on Aug. 17.

Officers haven't disclosed how many items were taken, but said the number removed would have taken several trips in a truck or a large cube van to move.

Police are reviewing any videotape of the area at 180 Buchanan Dr.

Anyone with tips is asked to call police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

