Police incident in downtown Charlottetown Monday resolved quickly

An incident saw Charlottetown police officers draw guns and block off part of Fitzroy Street in the city's downtown Monday afternoon.

Police issued a tweet just before 3 p.m. asking people to avoid the area as they were responding.

Tactical officers with rifles drawn blocked off the street for about an hour while a police negotiator talked with a man inside a residence.

"Our response was prompt. And we also engaged our in-house negotiators who were able to have a discussion with the individual by using cell phones," said Charlottetown Police detective Cpl. Darren MacDougall.

"He agreed to come out and have a discussion with us and surrender himself to us."

A man was taken to hospital for assessment after the incident.

MacDougall said police seized a weapon from the residence.

He said it's too soon to say whether charges will be laid.