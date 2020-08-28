Charlottetown man charged with assault, forcible confinement

Police have charged a 27-year-old Charlottetown man with assault, forcible confinement and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Charlottetown police say the charges follow a complaint of domestic violence early Wednesday evening inside a city hotel room.

The alleged assault was by physical force and did not involve a weapon, police said.

Police said there was evidence of injury on the victim but she didn't require medical attention.

