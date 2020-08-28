Charlottetown man charged with assault, forcible confinement
Charlottetown Police say they have charged a 27-year-old city man with assault, forcible confinement and failing to comply with an undertaking.
Police say incident happened in a hotel room
Charlottetown police say the charges follow a complaint of domestic violence early Wednesday evening inside a city hotel room.
The alleged assault was by physical force and did not involve a weapon, police said.
Police said there was evidence of injury on the victim but she didn't require medical attention.