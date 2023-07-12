'I was very disappointed with myself': Charlottetown police chief reacts to commissioner's criticism

Charlottetown Police Services is conducting an internal review in response to a recent ruling by P.E.I.'s information and privacy commissioner that officers ignored their obligations under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Denise N. Doiron's ruling was in response to an access to information request CBC News filed after police refused multiple requests for comment regarding their handling of alleged druggings in the city's downtown.

On Wednesday, Chief Brad MacConnell said the force is "reviewing internally how we failed to meet our obligation" and will ensure it doesn't happen again.

"I have the utmost respect for the office of the privacy commissioner and the work they do," he said. "I was very disappointed in myself when we failed to meet our obligations."

Doiron's ruling outlined how four senior members of Charlottetown Police Services did not respond to multiple requests from her office for information about how they had searched their records.

MacConnell said as chief, that was the most "egregious" of the findings by the privacy commissioner.

"Certainly that's not typical of our agency," he said.

He said there was no direct intention to not comply with the Freedom of Information request, however.

"This was an administrative failure, not a public safety failure on our part."