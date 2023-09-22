4 people face drug charges after 3 Charlottetown police operations

Three separate Charlottetown Police Street Crime Unit operations this week will lead to drug charges against four people, and weapons charges against three of the four.

The police force described what they seized in three news releases this week, dated Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. None of the people arrested were named, but all are said to be from Charlottetown.

In the operation leading to the most charges, police arrested a 36-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man at a home on St. Peters Road on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Officers including executed a search warrant at the property around 11:45 a.m. that day, with the Rapid Tactical Deployment and Containment Team helping out.

"The search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of fentanyl, hydromorphone pills, cocaine, weapons (cross bow, switch blade and numerous other knifes, imitation firearm), $3,500 in cash and other drug paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking," the police news release said.

The man is facing 11 charges including possession of restricted drugs for the purposes of trafficking, and was kept in custody, and the woman had four charges levied before she was released with conditions pending a court appearance.

Another home, vehicle also searched

Another search warrant was executed at a residence on Brighton Road on the night of Thursday, Sept. 21. A 44-year-old man faces three charges, and has been released with conditions until a court appearance is arranged.

"The search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of fentanyl, hydromorphone, other drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash," police said of that operation.

On Monday night, Sept. 18, police did a targeted stop of a vehicle on St. Peters Road. That led to two charges against a 43-year-old man and the seizure of an imitation hand gun that shoots BBs, as well as cocaine and some drug paraphernalia.

This suspect was also released but bound by certain conditions pending a court appearance.