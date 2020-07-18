Police investigate 2 deaths in Charlottetown

Charlottetown police are investigating the deaths of two people in the Sherwood area.

Cpl. Darren MacDougall said the investigation is in the early stages and could not provide details but emphasized that there is no danger to the public.

"Public safety is not a concern," he said.

Yellow caution tape has been set up around a house in Sherwood where several police vehicles are present.

MacDougall said police will provide an update as soon as possible, which he said may not be until Monday.

