Wondering if your neighbourhood has been hit by thieves?

A new online map shows whether your neighbourhood is the victim of property crime.

The map — posted on the Charlottetown Police Services web site — shows where a crime occurred and when.

Police started posting incidents a couple of weeks ago. They started with thefts from vehicles, but they plan to add to that in the coming weeks with other types of crime, like graffiti and possibly break-ins.

Pins on the Charlottetown property crime map show when a crime took place. Eventually they could also show surveillance photos, additional information, and allow the viewer to click on the pin to leave a tip. (Charlottetown Police Services website)

"Time time and time again we've sent messages to people about locking their car doors or not leaving attractive items in plain sight," said Charlottetown Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell. "But sometimes a visual reminder of incidents that are happening in their neighbourhoods and in various locations surrounding their neighbourhoods is more effective."

Police also hope this will encourage people to watch out for their neighbours and call police if they see something suspicious.

"We really think it's going to be a valuable crime prevention tool for us," said MacConnell.

Police look for clusters of incidents when they plan patrols.

Usually somebody who lives nearby

MacConnell said when there are property crimes, someone who lives close by is usually responsible.

Seeing a cluster of incidents in a neighbourhood helps police plan patrols, and also hone in on suspects.

Police used this type of mapping recently to locate a suspect in several vehicle thefts in a neighbourhood and lay charges.

Charlottetown Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell hopes the map will encourage residents in some affected areas to take extra precautions and watch out for their neighbhours. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

In the coming weeks, police plan to add other features to the site, such as the ability to search by date, time of day, and type of crime, and also to enable people to click on a map pin to get more information or to leave a tip.

They also plan to add motor vehicle accidents in the hopes that seeing multiple accidents in certain areas while encourage drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, to take extra caution there.

If they add pins for break-ins to homes and businesses, they will indicate the general area only.

"We don't want to isolate a residence. We want to respect people's privacy," said MacConnell. "As we move forward and use this tool, we'll make sure we do it responsibly."

