Driver charged after getting stuck in muddy Charlottetown lawn
A driver that got stuck in the mud of a front lawn on Palmers Lane in Charlottetown has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
40-year-old Stratford, P.E.I., man charged with impaired driving
Police say they received a call at about 11:45 p.m. on April 15 of a possible impaired driver.
When police arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle stuck in the mud on the lawn, according to a release.
A 40-year-old Stratford, P.E.I., man has been charged with impaired driving and will appear in provincial court at a later date, police said in the release.
Charlottetown police encourage the public to report any suspected impaired driving by calling 911.