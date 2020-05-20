Charlottetown Police, P.E.I. RCMP see big drop in calls
Calls down 23%
There have been a lot fewer calls to Charlottetown police this spring, but they are not expecting the relative quiet to last.
A recent analysis by Charlottetown police found calls down about 23 per cent in March, April and May compared to last year.
Dep. Chief Sean Coombs says the trend is clearly related to COVID-19 restrictions, with fewer reports of vehicle accidents and shoplifting.
"Less cars on the street," said Coombs. "Less businesses open. It's just a residual effect of the pandemic."
As restrictions start to ease — for example, with more retail stores opening up this weekend, bringing more traffic and more opportunities for shoplifting — Coombs said he expects calls to return to the levels of last spring.
RCMP on P.E.I. have also seen a decline in the number of calls for service throughout the pandemic.
With files from Angela Walker
