Beware of phone scammer posing as border security: Charlottetown police

Charlottetown police are warning people about a new phone scam reported over the weekend.

They said a victim received a phone call from a man identifying himself as an agent with the Canada Border Services Agency.

The caller told the victim that he was the primary suspect in a serious criminal investigation. The caller then said Charlottetown police would be contacting him.

While on the phone, the victim received a second call. He was told to answer that call, and someone identifying himself as a Charlottetown police officer advised the victim that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

The officer instructed the victim to follow the instructions of the border services agent.

The caller pretending to be the agent then told the victim to go to Lawtons and Shoppers Drug Mart and to purchase $500 worth of Google Play gift cards.

The phony agent then told the victim to scratch the back of the cards and email him the gift card numbers.

Actual phone numbers

Police said in this case, the phone numbers displayed on the caller ID were the correct phone numbers of the Canada Border Services Agency and the Charlottetown police.

However, police said law enforcement agencies never ask for payments in this manner.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to hang up and report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

More P.E.I. news