Man arrested in downtown Charlottetown police operation facing 21 charges

Three police forces on P.E.I. took part in an investigation that led to an arrest at a home on Pownal Street in downtown Charlottetown Friday.

A 35-year-old man from the Summerside area is now facing 21 charges related to domestic violence, according to a police news release.

"Early this afternoon, the Charlottetown Police Services general patrol members, containment team, major crime unit, street crime unit and crisis negotiation team safely took the man into custody," the news release said.

A firearm was reportedly involved in the incidents reported to Summerside police Wednesday evening, the release said. They are alleged to have taken place in Summerside and western Prince County.

The Summerside Police Services Major Crime Unit led the investigation in conjunction with the Prince Edward Island RCMP because the alleged crimes took place in more than one jurisdiction.

"The man will be held in custody and will be appearing before the court [Saturday] to answer to 21 charges including pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so," the police news release said.

Earlier Friday, Charlottetown Police had posted a note on social media saying they were "investigating an incident" on Pownal Street near Water Street.

"Currently there is heavy police presence. Please avoid this area until further notice," the post said.