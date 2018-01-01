Charlottetown polar dip to go ahead despite slippery start

The polar dip in Charlottetown is ready to go for New Year's Day — but that almost wasn't the case. The event was without a lead organizer until late last week, when William Calhoun stepped up to help out.

"It would have been in jeopardy if no one had stepped up in an official standpoint," Calhoun said.

Calhoun said there are always some brave souls somewhere doing a dip on their own to ring in the new year.

"There may have been some people to go to the events on an unofficial standpoint, but certainly on an official standpoint it may have not happened."

Calhoun is no stranger to the frigid Jan. 1 event, although he has not done one on P.E.I. yet. He grew up in Timmins, Ont., where the temperatures were so cold, the swims had to be done through a hole cut in the ice.

William Calhoun, organizer of the polar dip, says to be sure to have something to dry off with immediately, and a vehicle to warm up in after the dip. (Ken Linton/CBC )

"I think the coolest I've ever done it would have been in the high minus-20s — so minus-27, minus-28," he said.

"So it's certainly a thing where you get in and you get out and you get into some warm vehicle that's waiting for you."

Tips of the trade

That's one of the tips Calhoun gave about doing the swim — have a vehicle at the ready to warm up in.

He also suggested having something on your feet because you will be running into the water over rough ground, and having something to immediately dry off with.

He also said to be punctual — the dip starts at 10 a.m. sharp at the Charlottetown Yacht Club.

When it comes to what makes people want to take the plunge, he said that varies.

"I think a lot of people take it as a fresh start … kind of a cleansing thing starting the new year," he said.

"Some people just like the the thrill of doing something new if they've never done something like that before. And some people are just out for the adventure and the attention that they get."

Calhoun said the polar dip will go rain, shine, sleet or snow.

