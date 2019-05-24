Charlottetown looks to improve local playgrounds

The City of Charlottetown has issued a request for proposals for new playground equipment at seven local playgrounds.

The city is looking for what it calls medium-sized play structures in Lions Park and MacPherson Park. It is looking to install swing sets in Kennedy Park, MacLean Park, MacMillan Park, Rosemount Park and Westridge Park.

The playgrounds are all close to or north of Belvedere Avenue.

The RFP sets a price of up to $24,000 for each of the two play structures, and $2,500 each for the swing sets.

Play structure designs will be judged on play value, inclusive play, technical specifications such as materials and warranty, creativity and quality, the RFP document says.

The deadline for the RFP is March 13. The equipment is proposed to be installed some time this spring or summer.

