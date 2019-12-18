Charlottetown police locate pickup truck connected to chase

A pickup truck implicated in a shoplifting incident, a minor collision, and flight from police in Charlottetown has been located in Nova Scotia.

The incident happened Friday.

At about 4:45 p.m. police responded to a shoplifting complaint involving the truck. They caught up with it near the Maypoint roundabout, where they saw it crash into another vehicle. Police attempted to pull it over, but abandoned the chase for public safety reasons.

Police have posted an update saying the truck with an Alberta plate was found in Nova Scotia, and thanked those who reported sightings, but did not provide any other details.

