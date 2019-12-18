Skip to Main Content
Charlottetown police locate pickup truck connected to chase
PEI

Charlottetown police locate pickup truck connected to chase

A pickup truck implicated in a shoplifting incident, a minor collision, and flight from police in Charlottetown has been located in Nova Scotia.

Driver crashed into another vehicle before fleeing, say police

CBC News ·
Police provided this picture of the pickup truck. (Charlottetown police)



The incident happened Friday.

At about 4:45 p.m. police responded to a shoplifting complaint involving the truck. They caught up with it near the Maypoint roundabout, where they saw it crash into another vehicle. Police attempted to pull it over, but abandoned the chase for public safety reasons.

Police have posted an update saying the truck with an Alberta plate was found in Nova Scotia, and thanked those who reported sightings, but did not provide any other details.

