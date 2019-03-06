2 pedestrians seriously injured crossing University Avenue

Two pedestrians were struck crossing University Avenue Tuesday evening, say Charlottetown police.

The accident happened about 8 p.m. near the Irving gas station.

Charlottetown police Sgt. Dave Pound said a 55-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from Charlottetown, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

They were not crossing at a crosswalk, said Pound, and were moving from the Wendy's side over to the A&W side.

The windshield of the northbound Honda Civic was shattered, he said.

"It's undetermined as to whether one or both of the individuals involved had struck the windshield," said Pound.

"The driver was a 19-year-old Charlottetown male. What he said is that he did not see the individuals."

The accident is still under investigation.

A traffic reconstructionist's report should be in by the end of the week, and police are still seeking input from witnesses.

