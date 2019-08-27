'It is not safe': Councillor wants multi-purpose pathway on Towers Road

A Charlottetown councillor wants to have a pathway built along the shoulder of the Towers Road and is asking for public input.

The city owns the road, which runs from the back of the Charlottetown Mall near the Confederation Trail to Mount Edward Road.

Adding an asphalt pathway about two-and-a-half metres in width off the shoulder of the road would make it safer for those who wish to walk, run or cycle, said Coun. Mitch Tweel.

"It is not safe for the pedestrian traffic," Tweel said.

He said he has talked to many residents in the area who say it is not a safe situation.

Building the pathway away from the road would be better for pedestrians, Tweel said, because they wouldn't have to "combat the vehicle traffic."

"The Towers Road is extremely busy," he said, adding the onus is on the city to make it safer.

We want to be a healthier community, a safer community, and we have to make it much safer for pedestrian traffic. — Coun. Mitch Tweel

Tweel is holding a public meeting and inviting residents to express their views at the Cody Banks Arena Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

"What I want to do is talk about the whole idea of the concept of the multi-purpose pathway to garner community support," Tweel said. He said he is hoping for a good turnout from the Sherwood community.

Towers Road where the pathway is being proposed is highlighted in red. (Google Maps)

Tweel said he will bring the information gathered at the meeting back to the public works committee.

"We are cognizant of the fact we want to be a healthier community, a safer community, and we have to make it much safer for pedestrian traffic," he said.

Tweel said he sees pedestrians using the road and expects that activity will increase if a pathway is added, and if this one is constructed the city may look at creating more.

The cost to add the path hasn't been nailed down yet, but Tweel said estimates are around $250,000.

