Fewer parking tickets issued in Charlottetown

The City of Charlottetown is catching fewer people for parking violations.

Brad MacConnell, deputy chief of police, credits a change in behaviour of people parking in downtown Charlottetown, perhaps prompted by a new option for paying for parking.

"The availability of such things as HotSpot parking and the ability to pay online," said MacConnell.

"Earlier in the year when we noticed this trend of the tickets going down we looked into it. At that time what we saw was certainly the significant number of less tickets, but also a significant increase in the amount of money put in the meters. So that's obviously a change in behaviour."

At this time last year, the city had issue more than 16,000 parking tickets. So far this year the number has not yet reached 10,000.

MacConnell said he is not concerned with the downturn in numbers, as long as people are complying with the rules.

