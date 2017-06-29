City reconsidering no-parking stickers some finding confusing

The City of Charlottetown is reviewing the no-parking stickers that have been put on some meters on Queen Street downtown after hearing they're causing some confusion.

The stickers were put up earlier in the summer to stop people parking on Queen between Grafton and Dorchester on Sundays, so the street would be clear for the summer market.

Public Works manager Scott Adams the city is trying to reduce waste, and thought this was a better solution than its previous method.

"Our old practice used to be every Saturday night we'd have staff go out and put up paper, no-parking signs, tape them to the meters, which is labour intensive and it's quite wasteful. It's a lot of paper, a lot of tape," said Adams.

He said the city consulted with other municipalities to find a more permanent solution, and settled on the stickers that outlined the banned parking times.

Adams said staff will look at whether the stickers need to be modified in some way to make the prohibited parking times more clear. They also might cover them up with an easily removed sticker during the winter months.

The parking restrictions are only in place from the end of June to the end of October.

