Charlottetown may extend parking meter enforcement to 6 p.m.

Charlottetown's deputy chief of police is proposing more parking enforcement in the city's downtown during the summer.

Commissionaires currently work until 4 p.m., even though city bylaws allow for enforcement until 6 p.m.

Deputy police Chief Brad MacConnell says he raised the idea of having enforcement continue until 6.

He said the focus isn't to increase ticketing, but make it easier for people to find spots during the summer.

"Parking is at a premium during the summer months and our population influx certainly impacts the city and available parking," he said.

"We thought that one of the ways that we could address the issue would be trying to create space, promote space turnover by extending the enforcement."

Feedback welcome

MacConnell said he doesn't view it as a year-round initiative.

He also said it wouldn't cost the city more money, because commissionaires' schedules could just change to cover those extra hours.

MacConnell proposed the idea at a committee meeting last week. The committee wanted more information before discussing the idea further or making a recommendation to council.

MacConnell said feedback from the public is welcome.

"We haven't finalized any decisions and we'll make sure we have good consultation before we make the right decision," he said.

