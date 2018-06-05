Charlottetown parking rates poised to rise Oct. 1

People will be paying more to park in Charlottetown as of October 1.

A city news release issued Tuesday reminded drivers that as of that date, parking meters will charge $2 for an hour of parking, HST included. That compares to $1.50 now.

The new parkade rates will be $1.75 an hour, $12.25 a day, and $150 a month.

That's up from the current rates of $1.25 an hour, $8.75 a day and $115 a month to use the city's parkades.

The city's news release says these changes were "previously announced in the 2020-2021 budget, in order to allow the City to continue to maintain and upgrade its parking infrastructure."

The Charlottetown Area Development Corporation operates the Pownal, Fitzroy and Queen parkades, as well as the Harbourside Parking Garage and a number of surface lots.

